Nominees announced for Outsider Awards 2026

The Outsider Awards 2026, sponsored by Sport Ireland and widely regarded as the premier celebration of adventure and achievement in Ireland’s outdoor scene, have revealed their nominees ahead of the ceremony set for 11 February at The Helix in Dublin.

The awards honour individuals, experiences, and initiatives that have pushed boundaries in exploration, conservation, accessibility, and community engagement over the past year, drawing attention to remarkable feats from epic long-distance endeavours to grassroots environmental efforts.

Among the standout nominees is Becky Gilmore, recognised for her groundbreaking skate along the entire Wild Atlantic Way, showcasing endurance and innovation in non-traditional outdoor pursuits. Darragh Morgan features prominently for his ongoing ambitious swim circumnavigating Ireland’s coastline, a project that continues to inspire with its scale and determination. Adventurer Chris Barrett from Knocknagoshel has secured a place in the Sport Ireland Outsider of the Year category, the pinnacle award that spotlights those whose accomplishments have redefined possibilities in Ireland’s wild landscapes. Other highlighted figures include young talents and eco-focused contributors, with specific nods in categories such as Youth of the Year, Outdoors for All, and Eco Hero going to emerging stars and organisations promoting inclusivity and sustainability.

In the Irish Outdoor Experience of the Year category, which celebrates community-driven adventures and memorable events, nominees encompass the Ballyhoura Walking Festival in Limerick, known for its scenic trails and welcoming atmosphere; Kiwi Girl Boat Tours in Mullaghmore, offering unique marine explorations; and various festivals and guided outings that highlight Ireland’s natural beauty. Mountaineering Ireland has also announced its Volunteer of the Year nominees in partnership with the Outsider Awards, recognising unsung heroes who support climbing, hillwalking, and mountaineering communities through tireless dedication.

Public voting remains open for several categories via the official Outsider platform, allowing enthusiasts to influence outcomes before winners are unveiled at the event. With nominations reflecting a vibrant mix of personal triumphs, inclusive initiatives, and conservation work, the 2026 edition underscores the growing enthusiasm for outdoor activities across Ireland amid increasing participation in adventure sports and nature-based experiences.

A comprehensive guide to 100 must-visit places in Ireland for eating, sleeping, sipping, and exploring has been unveiled in the Go Ireland 2026 guide.

Highlights include budget-friendly attractions dubbed ‘the best-value hour,’ catering to domestic and international tourists. The list promotes hidden gems and sustainable tourism, aiding hospitality recovery across the island.

Eating & Sipping

Tomásíns, Co Kerry: A “Korean with a touch of Irish” pub in Castlegregory, recommended for its, “absolute gem” status and excellent alcohol-free drink options.

Gloria Osteria, Dublin: A “glam” Italian spot on Westmoreland Street featuring 1970s-style decor.

Sister 7, Dublin: Located in Fidelity Studio, known for high-quality, good-value set sharing menus.

The Blackbird Bar, Co Cork: A popular spot in Ballycotton for live music and “Trawler Boyz” fish and chips.

Helen’s Bar, Co Kerry: A rustic spot on the Beara Peninsula, perfect for fresh mussels and, “arriving by boat”.

Jim of the Mills, Co Tipperary: A cash-only pub in a 19th-century mill, open only on Thursdays for traditional Irish music.

Sleeping (Stays)

Birch Cabins, Co Down: Hobbiton-like cabins in the forest at Florida Manor, featuring wood-fired hot tubs.

Dunluce Lodge, Co Antrim: A new five-star, luxurious golf lodge near Royal Portrush.

Native, Co Cork: A sustainable, “regenerative hospitality” experience in Ballydehob.

Balance Treehouse, Co Armagh: A, “hand-built”, voice-controlled luxury treehouse with a glass roof.

Within the Village, Co Galway: Restored townhouses in Connemara that, “feel like settling into your very own village home”.

Room2 Belfast: A, “hometel” in Belfast that champions sustainability.

Exploring & Experiencing