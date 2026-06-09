Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»North’s tourism sector up by 9pc in early 2026
Laura McCorry CEO of TourismNI
Laura McCorry CEO of TourismNI

North’s tourism sector up by 9pc in early 2026

0
By on Ireland

The north’s tourism sector experienced a strong recovery in 2025, with overnight trips and visitor spending both increasing by 9pc compared to 2024. Data from NISRA shows that the 5.1m overnight trips generated a total of £1.2bn in visitor expenditure. 

Growth was primarily driven by holidaymakers crossing the border. Overnight trips from the grew 15pc to 1.3m, while their spending surged 31pc to £317m. 

External visitors including the 26 counties made up 66pc of all overnight stays, while the remaining 34pc came from the domestic six counties market. Total overnight stays remained stable at 15m nights (a 1pc rise), indicating that tourists took shorter but more frequent trips with higher average spending per night. 

See also  OceanÉire reveals plans for €80m oceanarium project in Dublin

Visitor Origin Shares

  • Domestic Market (NI Residents): 1.8m trips (34pc)
  • Britain (GB): 1.5m trips (29pc)
  • 26 counties: 1.3m trips (26pc)
  • Other International Overseas: 0.6m trips (11pc) 

Related posts:

Tom Cleary owner of the Temple Bar pubHow Dublin’s playground was born: It is 35 years since creation of Temppie Bar Gordon Daly CEO of Clare County CouncilClare County Council repurposes plans for former restaurant in Ennis to tourism Alice Mansergh CEO of Tourism IrelandTourism Ireland launches ‘Ireland Unrushed’ global campaign Julie Wakley of Tourism IrelandTourism Ireland hosts B2B golf workshop in Glasgow
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.