Norwegian Cruise Line holdings orders THREE new ships from Fincantieri

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has confirmed an agreement with Fincantieri for three new cruise ships one each for Norwegian Cruise Line Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The vessels include a sister to Oceania Sonata one to Seven Seas Prestige and one to Norwegian’s recent newbuilds. All will be constructed in Italy for delivery between 2036 and 2037.

John W. Chidsey President and CEO described the order as advancing disciplined fleet growth with a trusted partner to elevate guest experiences long-term. The agreement secures shipyard capacity through 2037 supporting growth while maintaining financial discipline. NCLH now has seventeen newbuilds on order with a four per cent CAGR from 2026 to 2037.

The pipeline includes Norwegian Luna in 2026 Seven Seas Prestige in late 2026 and further vessels through 2037. The order builds on next-generation designs including methanol-ready classes as the company focuses on sustainable expansion and shareholder value.

John W. Chidsey shared “Together with Fincantieri, a trusted partner for decades, we continue to advance a disciplined approach to fleet growth that builds on the strength of our brands, defines the future of cruising and elevates the guest experience for years to come. This agreement secures access to valuable shipyard capacity through the end of 2037, supporting our long-term growth while maintaining financial discipline and driving sustainable shareholder value.”