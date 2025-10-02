Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Dawn to swap homeports for 2026-27 season

Harry Sommer of NCL

Norwegian Cruise Line cancelled over 55 cruises for the 2026-27 season on four ships as part of a redeployment effort.

Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Dawn will swap homeports, with Gem sailing from Tampa and Dawn from Jacksonville from November 2026 to March 2027.

Cancelled sailings include all Norwegian Gem cruises from 1st November 2026 to 4th April 2027 and Norwegian Dawn cruises from 1st November 2026 to 28th March 2027. Five Norwegian Getaway and four Norwegian Joy cruises from Port Canaveral and PortMiami were cancelled due to port availability.

New itineraries for the affected dates will feature longer Caribbean and Bahamas cruises, opening for bookings soon.

Norwegian Cruise Line shared, “From November 2026 to March 2027, the Norwegian Gem and the Norwegian Dawn will swap homeports and offer modified and enhanced itineraries. The new sailings will feature more immersive itineraries to the Caribbean and the Bahamas for guests looking for longer cruises during the holiday season.”