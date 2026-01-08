Here are some of the most notable new aviation routes launching in 2026, focusing on significant international and long-haul additions announced by major airlines. These represent exciting expansions, particularly across the Atlantic, to Asia, and the Middle East, often enabling direct access to underserved destinations.

Atlanta to Riyadh (Delta Air Lines): Three weekly flights beginning October 2026 on Airbus A350; the first nonstop US-Saudi Arabia service in over two decades, supporting tourism and business ties.

Casablanca to Los Angeles (Royal Air Maroc): Launching in 2026; provides the first nonstop Morocco-West Coast US connection.

Dallas/Fort Worth to Athens (American Airlines): New seasonal service beginning May 2026; enhances connections to Greece from the US South.

Dallas/Fort Worth to Zurich (American Airlines): The only nonstop from DFW to Switzerland, starting in 2026; targets business and leisure demand.

Newark to Bari, Italy (United Airlines): Launching May 2026 with four weekly flights; the only direct US link to southern Italy’s Puglia region.

Newark to Seoul Incheon (United Airlines): Year-round daily service starting September 2026; expands United’s Pacific network with a second US gateway to South Korea.

Newark to Split, Croatia (United Airlines): Three weekly flights from April 2026; United becomes the sole US carrier with nonstop service to this popular Adriatic coastal city.

Philadelphia to Budapest (American Airlines): Daily seasonal flights starting May 2026; the only nonstop US connection to Hungary’s capital, a major European city previously without direct American service.

Philadelphia to Prague (American Airlines): Launching May 2026; restores and expands direct access to the Czech Republic’s historic capital.

Seattle to London Heathrow (Alaska Airlines): Part of Alaska’s European debut from Seattle, starting in spring 2026; provides new nonstop access to one of the world’s busiest hubs, leveraging oneworld partnerships.

Seattle to Reykjavik Keflavik (Alaska Airlines): Seasonal service launching in spring 2026 on Boeing 737 MAX; offers a new gateway to Iceland from the US West Coast.

Seattle to Rome Fiumicino (Alaska Airlines): Alaska’s first-ever European route, launching daily service in April 2026 using Boeing 787 aircraft acquired via the Hawaiian Airlines merger; marks the carrier’s entry into long-haul transatlantic flights from its Seattle hub.

Taipei to Phoenix (Starlux Airlines): Three weekly flights starting January 2026 on A350-900; driven by semiconductor industry links, marking enhanced Asia-US West connectivity.

Warsaw to San Francisco (LOT Polish Airlines): New direct route in 2026; strengthens transatlantic options from Poland to the US tech hub.