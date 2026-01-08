Here are some of the most notable new aviation routes launching in 2026, focusing on significant international and long-haul additions announced by major airlines. These represent exciting expansions, particularly across the Atlantic, to Asia, and the Middle East, often enabling direct access to underserved destinations.
- Atlanta to Riyadh (Delta Air Lines): Three weekly flights beginning October 2026 on Airbus A350; the first nonstop US-Saudi Arabia service in over two decades, supporting tourism and business ties.
- Casablanca to Los Angeles (Royal Air Maroc): Launching in 2026; provides the first nonstop Morocco-West Coast US connection.
- Dallas/Fort Worth to Athens (American Airlines): New seasonal service beginning May 2026; enhances connections to Greece from the US South.
- Dallas/Fort Worth to Zurich (American Airlines): The only nonstop from DFW to Switzerland, starting in 2026; targets business and leisure demand.
- Newark to Bari, Italy (United Airlines): Launching May 2026 with four weekly flights; the only direct US link to southern Italy’s Puglia region.
- Newark to Seoul Incheon (United Airlines): Year-round daily service starting September 2026; expands United’s Pacific network with a second US gateway to South Korea.
- Newark to Split, Croatia (United Airlines): Three weekly flights from April 2026; United becomes the sole US carrier with nonstop service to this popular Adriatic coastal city.
- Philadelphia to Budapest (American Airlines): Daily seasonal flights starting May 2026; the only nonstop US connection to Hungary’s capital, a major European city previously without direct American service.
- Philadelphia to Prague (American Airlines): Launching May 2026; restores and expands direct access to the Czech Republic’s historic capital.
- Seattle to London Heathrow (Alaska Airlines): Part of Alaska’s European debut from Seattle, starting in spring 2026; provides new nonstop access to one of the world’s busiest hubs, leveraging oneworld partnerships.
- Seattle to Reykjavik Keflavik (Alaska Airlines): Seasonal service launching in spring 2026 on Boeing 737 MAX; offers a new gateway to Iceland from the US West Coast.
- Seattle to Rome Fiumicino (Alaska Airlines): Alaska’s first-ever European route, launching daily service in April 2026 using Boeing 787 aircraft acquired via the Hawaiian Airlines merger; marks the carrier’s entry into long-haul transatlantic flights from its Seattle hub.
- Taipei to Phoenix (Starlux Airlines): Three weekly flights starting January 2026 on A350-900; driven by semiconductor industry links, marking enhanced Asia-US West connectivity.
- Warsaw to San Francisco (LOT Polish Airlines): New direct route in 2026; strengthens transatlantic options from Poland to the US tech hub.