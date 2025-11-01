Picasso the highlight to November events at the National Gallery

Highlights during November at the National Gallery include Picasso: From the Studio exhibition open now with tickets from free to €16, organised with Musée national Picasso-Paris.

The AIB Portrait Prize and AIB Young Portrait Prize displays wil be on view from 8 November, with the winners revealed 25 November 2025.

Other events include Yoga and Meditation on 10 November at €25 and Talk and Tea on 11 November at €5. The family drop-in on 16 November wil be free with ISL interpretation and there is a baby sensory workshop on 17 November at €10. Maurice Marinot – On Paper, In Glass rotation is open free until 25 January 2026.