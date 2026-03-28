JWT launches inbound JWT Travel Ireland Tours

JWT Travel launches JWT Ireland Tours that focus on incoming travel to the island of Ireland

The tours concentrate on language and educational programmes plus sports and cultural itineraries

Giovanna Morelli brings nearly 20 years of experience in incoming tours

Ireland is maintains its reputation for students and golf visitors

David Walsh confirms the expansion of the portfolio for agency partners

JWT Travel is launching JWT Ireland Tours that focus on incoming travel to the island of Ireland with experienced incoming expert Giovanna Morelli joining the team.

The tours are concentrating on language and educational programmes for schools and colleges, sports tours including golf, rugby and GAA, cultural itineraries and pilgrimages for groups and agency partners. Giovanna Morelli brings 20 years of experience in incoming cultural, sports and educational tours from partnerships across Europe, North America and Asia.

Ireland maintains its reputation as a welcoming destination for students to practise language skills and experience the island’s beauty while offering top class golf courses and hotels that attract visitors worldwide. David Walsh confirmed the expansion of the portfolio for agency partners outside Ireland. The new tours are available on the dedicated website and agencies are contacting Giovanna Morelli to partner on incoming programmes.

Giovanna Morelli shared “Ireland has a fantastic reputation abroad as a welcoming destination for students looking to practice language skills.”

David Walsh shared “This is an exciting new development for JWT.”