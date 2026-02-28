National Transport Authority launches public consultation on carriage of pets

The National Transport Authority (NTA)has launched a public consultation on a proposed policy to standardise the carriage of pets across the Transport for Ireland (TFI) network, including buses, trains, and Luas services.

The draft policy outlines specific requirements to ensure safety and convenience for all passengers:

Small Pets (e.g., cats, small dogs): Must be contained in a carrier or basket, kept on the owner’s lap or floor, and never on seats or in aisles.

Larger Dogs: Allowed if on a lead and muzzled, though operators may refuse access on busy services.

Assistance Animals: Recognized guide and assistance dogs in identifying harnesses or coats retain unrestricted, priority access to services.

The consultation aims to create a consistent approach across all operators and will remain open for feedback until 5:00 pm on Friday, 20 March 2026.