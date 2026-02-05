OAG data shows that Dublin-London is still Europe’s busiest city pair, averaging 91 daily flights with high-frequency services operated by Ryanair (38), Aer Lingus (26), and British Airways (20).

Roundtrip tickets varying by airport and booking time but can be found for around $100 (€90-€100) to Heathrow, while low-cost options start from €25 with, carriers, like, Ryanair

OAG data highlights 2.35m seats on the Heathrow route alone, while total capacity includes significant service to Gatwick, Stansted, and City.

The Heathrow route has the highest freuqncy, (36 daily), Gatwick (19), Stansted (19), London City (9), and Luton (8).

Elsewhere, OAG data shows that airfares on the world’s busiest routes showed sharp contrasts in 2025, with intense competition driving prices down on some corridors while strategic importance allowed increases on others.

The Jeju to Seoul Gimpo route recorded the lowest fares at €40 one-way, down 11pc, amid service by seven carriers including Korean Air and low-cost operators.

Vietnam’s Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City fares fell 11pc to €61 despite eightpc capacity growth and six airlines competing.

China’s domestic routes bucked the trend, with Shanghai Hongqiao to Shenzhen fares rising 52pc to €190 and Beijing to Shanghai Hongqiao reaching €279, up 35pc, even with multiple carriers and high-speed rail alternatives.

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah to Riyadh route added 22pc capacity yet saw fares climb 27pc to €87, reflecting deliberate economic development.

International examples included New York JFK to London Heathrow at €537 and Kuala Lumpur to Singapore Changi at €57.

John Grant shared “Airfare trends on the world’s busiest routes show just how sensitive pricing is to competition and capacity growth. Where multiple airlines are competing aggressively, fares continue to fall. But on strategically important routes tied to economic investment and expansion, airlines are clearly finding room to push prices higher.”