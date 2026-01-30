Oceania Cruises keel laid for new Sonata at Fincantieri

The keel was laid for Oceania Cruises’ new Sonata at Fincantieri shipyard with a ceremony attended by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings chief executive Harry Sommer and Oceania chief luxury officer Jason Montague.

The vessel, set to debut in summer 2027, accommodates 1,390 guests and forms part of a series including Arietta in 2029 and further newbuilds in 2032 and 2035. The ship focuses on luxury design, craftsmanship, and personal service.

The project marks the start of construction for a vessel described as extravagant yet thoughtful with opulent yet intimate spaces. All four ships share the same guest capacity. The ceremony signalled the beginning of elevated luxury experiences.

Oceania Cruises’ shared in a written statement from Oceania Cruises: this marks the beginning of a new chapter, one that is luxury orchestrated and luxury elevated, where design, craftsmanship, and experience come together in extraordinary harmony.