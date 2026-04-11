‘Oh Rory’ – Irish gastronomy figures respond to McIlroy comments about Irish food

‘I wanted to enjoy the dinner’ – Rory McIlroy on avoiding a more Irish menu at the Masters Champions Dinner.

Irish chefs and industry leaders have responded by defending local produce.

Erica Drum has proposed an Irish cheese board and charcuterie options.

Derry Clarke has highlighted the quality of Irish beef and dairy.

Irish food sector leaders have criticised comments made by Rory McIlroy at the Masters Champions Dinner when he remarked that he avoided a more Irish menu because he wanted to enjoy the dinner. While Rory’s comments drew the ire of Irish food producers, his menu (below) included “traditional irish champ” which some say pander to the potatoes and corned beef prejudices of popular culture in the USA and England.

Chefs and industry representatives have defended the quality of Irish produce in response. Erica Drum has suggested an Irish cheese board or charcuterie platter as a simple way to showcase local ingredients. Derry Clarke has praised Irish beef, dairy and smoked salmon as the envy of the world. Adrian Cummins has encouraged McIlroy to promote Irish farm-to-fork produce instead.

The exchange has drawn attention to Ireland’s difficulty in changing its image from a producer of mundane and basic food to a reputation for high-quality food, with grass-fed beef, exceptional dairy and artisanal products.

Adrian Cummins shared “I would have advised Rory to talk up Irish food as opposed to saying that people wouldn’t enjoy it.”

Derry Clarke shared “We’re years ahead of anyone, pretty much.”