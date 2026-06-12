Panel discussion to discuss rise of food tourism at Taste of Kildare launch event today

Taste of Kildare held its 2026 panel discussion on 12 June.

Aisling Larkin hosted the Beyond the Plate themed event in Naas.

Four expert speakers joined the conversation.

Discussions covered food, tourism and community themes.

The session encouraged interaction among panellists.

Taste of Kildare will launch its 2026 festival today with a panel discussion themed Beyond the Plate. Host Aisling Larkin will invite controibtions from speakers including Jacqui McNabb of the Local Enterprise Office Kildare, travel writer Eoghan Corry, chef Gina Daly and Paul Leneghan of Hartes Group. The conversation will examine how food creates experiences, stories and community connections that attract visitors.

The panel will discuss topics such as emotional links to food, the rise of experiential travel, changes in hospitality and the role of festivals in local economies. It concluded with each speaker sharing their vision for Kildare’s future food story.