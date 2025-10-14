Patrick McKillen Jr claims loan firm threatened to collapse his hotels

Paddy McKillen Junior

Patrick McKillen Jr has claimed in Commercial Court proceedings that Paul Dowling, CEO of Real Estate Loan Management (Relm) Ltd, threatened to collapse his hotel group.

Dowling allegedly demanded new loan agreements and leases, threatening to appoint receivers over McKillen’s companies if unmet.

The dispute involves financial pressure tactics reported in an affidavit by McKillen Jr.

The case is ongoing in the Commercial Court, addressing the relationship between McKillen’s firms and Relm’s finance group.