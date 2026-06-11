Killarney Park tops Ireland’s TripAdvisor Awards 2026

The Killarney Park received Best Overall Hotel in Ireland 2026.

The Ross earned Best Small and Boutique Hotel in Ireland.

The Killarney Park ranks number 22 in Europe for Irish hotels.

The Ross wins top Irish boutique position in Europe.

Awards derive from TripAdvisor guest reviews.

The Killarney Park and The Ross have received honours at the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026 and secured top positions in Ireland and Europe. The Killarney Park earned Best Overall Hotel in Ireland and rankings in luxury categories. The Ross gained recognition as Best Small and Boutique Hotel in Ireland. The awards recognise properties that receive consistently high volumes of positive reviews and rank in the top 1pc globally.

Both properties achieved strong positions on the European stage. The Killarney Park ranks as the top listed Irish hotel in Europe at number 22 overall. The Ross holds the top Irish position in its boutique category at the same European level. The awards base results on guest reviews for quality, quantity and recency.Other Irish properties gained placements in categories such as luxury, small & boutique, and one-of-a-kind (including Ashford Castle).

These rankings base themselves on guest reviews for service, cleanliness, value, and overall experience collected over the prior 12 months, listing Ashford Castle in this year’s One-of-A-Kind list, a round-up of destinations that exceed even the most luxurious hotels. It is the only Irish entry in the list and is rated number 12, winning praise for its “stately canopy beds, manicured grounds, and slew of regal activities (think: falconry, archery)”.

GH Universal Hotel in Bandung, Indonesia was named the best hotel in the world.

Here is the top 20 list of Best of the Best Top Hotels in Ireland:

The Killarney Park, Co Kerry Ashford Castle Hotel & Country Estate, Co Mayo Ballygarry Estate Hotel And Spa, Co Kerry The Alex Hotel, Co Dublin Adare Manor, Co Limerick The Lake Hotel, Co Kerry The Merrion Hotel, Co Dublin Markree Castle, Co Sligo Talbot Hotel, Co Mayo Clanard Court Hotel, Co Kildare Mespil Hotel, Co Dublin The Chancery Hotel, Co Dublin The Mont, Co Dublin The Green Hotel, Co Dublin Hayfield Manor Hotel, Co Cork The Brehon Hotel & Spa, Co Kerry Great Southern Killarney, Co Kerry International Hotel Killarney, Co Kerry Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, Co Cork The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens, Co Kerry

Marcus Treacy shared “These awards are especially meaningful as they reflect the voice of our guests. These accolades reflect the collective efforts of the teams across both properties.”