Pegasus Airlines board approves financing for eight a321-200n aircraft

The board of Pegasus Airlines has approved plans to finance eight A321-200N aircraft set for delivery by the end of 2026. The low-cost carrier based at Istanbul Sabiha Gökcen will select financing models and lenders via a tender process. These aircraft form part of the airline’s extended order backlog with Airbus.

The commitment traces back to a 2012 order for 100 jets, including A320-200N and A321-200N variants, which has since grown with additional A321-200N acquisitions. The move supports fleet expansion and network development for the Turkish operator.

Pegasus aims to secure favourable terms through competitive bidding. The aircraft will enhance capacity on medium-haul routes.

The board shared in a written statement “The board of Pegasus Airlines has approved a project to finance eight A321-200N aircraft scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026.”