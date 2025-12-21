Pegasus Airlines signs agreement for CFM LEAP-1B Engines

Pegasus Airlines and CFM International signed the agreement for up to 300 LEAP-1B engines to support the Pegasus future Boeing 737-10 fleet including the spare engines and long-term maintenance services supporting the sustainable growth with the fuel efficiency and lower emissions goals.

The agreement supported the aircraft deliveries under the Pegasus Airlines largest aircraft order revealed in the December 2024.

Pegasus launched the operations in the 1990 with the CFM engines playing the role in building the reliable efficient fleet serving the customers.

The airline was the world first LEAP engine operator in the July 2016 with the first commercial operation on the Pegasus flight between the Istanbul and Antalya expanding with the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines.

The average age of the Pegasus fleet is 4.9 years making it among the youngest in the Turkiye and second youngest globally with the LEAP engines 15pc more fuel efficient and 15pc lower carbon emissions than the prior-generation CFM56 engines.

CEO of Pegasus Airlines Güliz Öztürk shared “Since we launched operations in 1990, CFM engines have played a major role in helping Pegasus build a reliable, efficient fleet that serves our customers. We have been extremely pleased with the operation of the LEAP engine family and look forward to bringing the same performance and stability to our Boeing 737-10 fleet. The lower emissions and higher fuel efficiency of LEAP-1B engines will significantly contribute to both our 2030 CO₂ reduction target and the 2050 net-zero CO₂ industry emissions goal.”

“This agreement marks a significant expansion in our very long and successful relationship with Pegasus and we look forward to providing the level of support that this airline has come to rely on from CFM. We believe that the LEAP-powered 737 MAX 10 will be an invaluable asset in Pegasus’ continuing expansion, providing longer range, lower emissions, better fuel efficiency, and unequalled reliability.”