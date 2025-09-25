Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Pennsylvania mural unveiled in Dublin’s Temple Bar as Steelers arrive

Irish artist Jacky Sheridan us revealed a mural on Curved Street, Temple Lane, and Essex Street in Temple Bar, Dublin, commissioned by Visit Pennsylvania.

The artwork celebrates Pennsylvania’s culture, creativity, and sporting spirit ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game on 28 September 2025.

The mural incorporates athletic imagery, urban motifs, and natural elements inspired by Pennsylvania’s landmarks, cuisine, and countryside. In the work, Jacky Sheridan draws parallels between Dublin and Pennsylvania in history, art, music, and sport.

Visit Pennsylvania promotes the mural as part of a campaign including digital storytelling, a trip competition, and influencer partnerships.

Jacky Sheridan shared: “Art is a bridge between cultures and communities, and I’m thrilled that this mural can play a part in Visit Pennsylvania’s campaign to inspire curiosity and connection in the Keynote state. The inspiration behind my work was the quirkiness of Pennsylvania as a state – it’s full of eccentric traditions, little Mom and Pop stores, roadside attractions like giant sculptures and themed diners, and good, homely food.”

Anne Ryan shared: “This mural is the perfect way to connect with Irish audiences ahead of what promises to be an unforgettable NFL experience in Dublin.”

