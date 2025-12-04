Rosslare Europort seeks planning permission for €220m transformation

Glenn Carr

Iarnród Éireann is seeking planning permission for the €220m transformation of Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford.

The plans propose an almost doubling in size of the existing port and construction of a facility for Ireland’s offshore wind energy industry. The project will deepen the access channel to the port and created additional capacity so larger vessels called at Rosslare. The hub spans 80 hectares and included two new berths for handling largest wind turbine components.

Mary Considine shared “the proposed hub marks a once in a generation investment in Ireland’s clean energy future, integrating national transport and maritime infrastructure to unlock offshore wind potential and deliver sustainable growth for coastal communities. Lodging planning for Rosslare’s ORE Hub is a significant milestone in the development of this critical piece of infrastructure that will support the development, growth and long-term operation of the offshore wind industry in Ireland’s southeast region.”

Glenn Carr shared “delivering this nationally significant infrastructure will support the continued expansion of Rosslare Europort, strengthen the local economy, support local employment and deliver on national and EU policy priorities.”