Plans for upgrade of Roundwood Caravan and Camping Park at Wiclow’s Ashtown 

Plans have been submitted to Wicklow County Council for a major upgrade of Roundwood Caravan and Camping Park at Ashtown.

The proposals aim to convert the existing 1.64 hectare site into a five-star holiday park with new accommodation options and facilities. The development includes the demolition of the current dwelling, reception, toilet block, and recreation buildings.

New features encompass an indoor wellness centre with a swimming pool, sauna, steam room, changing rooms, and cinema, along with a multi-purpose games court and children’s playground. Accommodation will consist of five three-bed lodges, six two-bed treehouses, fourteen three-bed lodge units in semi-detached buildings, and a three-storey lodge with thirty two-bed units, all designed as eco-friendly detached structures.

Summitpeak Land Holdings Ltd, through BPS Planning and Development Consultants, shared in a written statement “As with Italian, Spanish, and French sites, individuals, groups and families want all the benefits of staying in a campsite type environment but want to arrive to ‘ready to go’ self-catering, fixed units, or to stay in almost hotel-type accommodation. The existing facility is not large enough to offer tent or touring vehicle tourism accommodation.”