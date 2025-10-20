PortMiami marine fuel terminal sale completed to uncertain future

Trending
Hydi Webb PortMiami director
TransMontaigne completed the sale of its PortMiami marine fuel terminal on Fisher Island for €168m on 13 October 2025, according to Ship & Bunker. 

A leaseback contract allows TransMontaigne to continue operating the facility, which holds 700,000 barrels of bunker storage. The buyer, HRP Group, plans a luxury housing development. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava revealed options to secure fuel supply, including acquiring the facility or building a new fuel farm. Royal Caribbean Group’s CEO stressed the need for a reliable fuel supply.

Daniella Levine Cava shared: “My administration is now considering solutions for the fuel supply in PortMiami.”

Jason Liberty shared: “The issue for us at hand is the certainty element.”

