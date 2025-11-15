Record Number of Irish passport applications in Britain

Residents of Britain submitted 242,772 Irish passport applications in 2024. Applications via the foreign births register reach 23,456.

Applications have been rising since Brexit and peaked at 244,976 in 2019. Emigration statistics suggest 800,000 people from Ireland emiograted to Britain between 1949 and 1989.

Carol Sinnott shared “A lot of people in that would be entitled to apply for an Irish passport, perhaps they might be in their 20s or 30s and they haven’t yet had children but if they intend to have a family they apply for their passport before they have children because they want to ensure that their children will also be citizens of the European Union.”