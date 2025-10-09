Prague comes top of study ranking 90 cities on walkability

A Compare the Market AU study ranked 90 cities on walkability using eight factors, with Prague at 74.18 out of 100 based on 71pc near services, 80pc car-free access, 973 cycle routes, 92 walking trails, 75.39 safety, €1.58 public transport ticket and 74.18pc non-car commutes.

Vienna scored 62.95 with 76pc service proximity, 74pc open spaces, 50,879 bike paths, 39 trails, 71.67 safety, €2.89 ticket and 77.71pc sustainable travel.

Tokyo placed third at 62.59, featuring 77pc access, 48pc car-free zones, 5,192 cycles, 506 trails, 75.29 safety, €1.53 fare and 83.34pc foot or transit use.

Wroclaw reached 61.52 on 73pc services, 84pc plazas, 6,696 bikes, 28 paths, 74.46 safety, €1.30 ticket and 61.12pc green commutes.

Warsaw hit 60.86 with 75pc proximity, 74pc free areas, 809 lanes, 33 trails, 74.65 safety, €1.25 fare and 66.93pc alternatives, while London edged in at 60.85 despite 44.49 safety and €4.17 ticket, aided by 80pc access and 81.39pc active trips.