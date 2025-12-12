Peru tourism targets 25pc growth from Ireland over next two years

PromPeru, the national tourism board of Peru, hosted a promotional event in Dublin to present its 2026 travel offerings to Irish tour operators and agents.

The event gathered over 50 industry delegates for a menu featuring ceviches, lomo saltado, and pisco sours, paired with updates on Machu Picchu access and Amazon eco-tours. Speakers from PromPeru outlined visa-free entry for Irish citizens and one stop flights via Iberia from Dublin to Lima, with connections to Cusco and Arequipa.

The event formed part of a European roadshow that visited London and Madrid earlier in the month, aiming to boost visitor numbers from Ireland, which totalled 12,500 in 2024, up 8pc from the previous year.

PromPeru plans to expand partnerships with Irish wholesalers for bundled packages including the Inca Trail and Lake Titicaca cruises. Attendees networked over dessert, with discussions on recovery from 2025’s El Niño impacts that closed some trails temporarily. PromPeru committed €500,000 to marketing in Ireland for 2026, targeting families and adventure groups.

The event concluded with a raffle for two economy return flights to Lima, won by a representative from a Cork-based agency. Industry sources noted the event’s role in countering perceptions of altitude challenges at Andean sites, with sessions on acclimatisation tips.

PromPeru director of Europe operations confirmed plans for a follow-up webinar in February 2026 to detail new train routes to Machu Picchu. The promotion aligns with Peru’s goal to reach 5m international arrivals by 2027, with Europe contributing 25pc of this.

PromPeru last week won best tourism board at the World Travel Awards in Bahrain.