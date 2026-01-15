Protests pose ‘grave risk’ to Shannon airport operations – Conal Henry

The chair of Shannon Airport, Conal Henry, has warned the Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien that repeated protests and airside incursions pose a “grave risk” to the airport’s operations, national security, and Ireland’s international reputation.

In a letter from May 2025, Henry described the breaches as part of a persistent trend, noting Shannon’s role in both commercial and government-directed military traffic.

A further incident occurred in November 2025 when protesters reached a taxiway and spray-painted a US military aircraft. The Department of Transport acknowledged the escalation and engaged with the Justice Minister on increased policing, while emphasising the priority of airport safety and ongoing court prosecutions for related incidents.

The concerns highlight potential disruptions to aviation connectivity and tourism at Ireland’s key transatlantic hub.