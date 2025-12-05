Revised Package Travel Directive to include new definition of package and removal of constraints

The European Council and European Parliament has reached a provisional political agreement on a revision of Directive (EU) 2015/2302 on package travel and linked travel arrangements. The revised agreement removes prepayment limitations to maintain standard booking processes without added constraints and introduces a unified definition of a package that removes the category of linked travel arrangements entirely. Organisers must refund travellers within 14 days of cancellation and provide improved information on insolvency risks, including details on protection measures.

Travellers gain the right to cancel trips without penalty in cases of extraordinary and unavoidable circumstances at the destination or departure point.

Organisers face obligations to establish complaint-handling arrangements and to inform travellers about payment methods, passport and visa requirements, and accessibility for people with reduced mobility. The rules permit organisers to offer vouchers as an alternative to refunds, but travellers retain the right to refuse them and receive cash repayment instead. The directive excludes business travel from its scope and clarifies contracts between organisers and service providers.

The deal followed trilogue negotiations that began after the Parliament adopted its negotiating mandate on 11 September 2025 with 535 votes in favour and the Council approved its mandate on 18 December 2024.

The European Commission proposed the amendments on 29 November 2023 to address issues from the 2019 Thomas Cook bankruptcy and COVID-19 disruptions. ECTAA welcomed the provisional agreement sayign the outcome balanced concerns raised by Europe’s travel industry while ensuring protected travel product for travellers.

The Association praised clearer definitions through removal of Linked Travel Arrangements and three-hour package definition. Negotiators adopted workable 24-hour package rule allowing combinations outside regime with prior consumer information.

Member states receive 28 months to transpose the directive into national law after its entry into force. The provisional agreement requires formal confirmation from both the Council and Parliament before adoption, a process that observers expect to conclude in early 2026. The Commission welcomes the outcome as a step to strengthen traveller rights while reducing administrative burdens on operators.

Package travel accounts for a large share of tourism in the EU, which hosts two-thirds of international tourist arrivals. The sector contributes over 10 per cent to global gross domestic product. The revised rules apply to packages sold online and offline by tour operators, travel agencies, and carriers, covering services such as flights, accommodation, transfers, and excursions.

Stakeholders note that the agreement balances consumer protections with operational clarity for the industry. The directive enters into application across all EU countries once transposed, with no immediate changes to existing bookings.

Frank Oostdam, President of ECTAA shared “This agreement shows that constructive dialogue works. We see meaningful improvements that reflect the operational realities of our sector while preserving robust consumer protection.”

“It is a balanced outcome that will help the industry continue delivering a safe, reliable and attractive travel product for millions of Europeans.”