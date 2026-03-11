Qantas and Air NZ hike fares amid Gulf shutdown and oil pressure

Qantas has increased international fares and is exploring the possibilityof redeploying capacity to Europe in the midst of the Gulf airspace shutdown. Air New Zealand has also raised fares and suspends its financial outlook for 2026.

Flights to Europe on Qantas are more than 90% full in March compared to the usual 75%.

Cathay Pacific has also added extra flights to London and Zurich in March.

Jet fuel prices rose from $85 to $90 per barrel before the conflict to between $150 and $200 per barrel.

Air New Zealand shared “If the conflict leads to continued elevated jet fuel costs we may need to take further pricing action and adjust our network and schedule as required.”

