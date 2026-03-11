Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Qantas and Air NZ hike fares amid Gulf shutdown and oil pressure
Vanessa Hudson CEO of Qantas
Vanessa Hudson CEO of Qantas

Qantas and Air NZ hike fares amid Gulf shutdown and oil pressure

0
By on News & Knowledge

Qantas has increased international fares and is exploring the possibilityof redeploying capacity to Europe in the midst of the Gulf airspace shutdown. Air New Zealand has also raised fares and suspends its financial outlook for 2026.

Flights to Europe on Qantas are more than 90% full in March compared to the usual 75%.

Cathay Pacific has also added extra flights to London and Zurich in March.

Jet fuel prices rose from $85 to $90 per barrel before the conflict to between $150 and $200 per barrel.

Air New Zealand shared “If the conflict leads to continued elevated jet fuel costs we may need to take further pricing action and adjust our network and schedule as required.”

Erin Baker shared “If you’re considering a change it may be worth looking at whether your current car is helping or hindering your commute.”

See also  All THREE Gulf hubs now OPEN as Doha reopens for relief flights with six a day service

Related posts:

Laura Pena director of the Spanish Tourist Board in DublinIrish visits to Spain up 7pc in January continuing record surge to double pre-pandemic levels Tony Lane CEO of Visit USA DublinUS records 29,285 visits from Ireland in January, down 5.8pc LOCATIONS used in Netflix ‘How to Get to Heaven from Belfast’ David Barniville President of the High CourtRyanair pays out €15,500 for alleged scalding on air journey
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.