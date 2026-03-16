Qatar Airways to resume Dublin Airport 4w service from Friday

Qatar Airlines has revealed that it will resume flights from Doha to Dublin on Friday next, 20 March. There will be four direct flights weekly from that date.

Qatar has been the slowest to return to full schedules among the major Middle East carriers, which have faced severe disruption since the regional conflict began on 28 February.

Qatar airways shared: We recognise this situation may be unsettling and are working to keep you moving while we prepare for the safe return of our usual operations. Your patience and understanding mean a great deal to us, and we are truly grateful for your continued support at this challenging time. Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe full reopening of Qatari airspace. Qatar Airways will operate a revised limited number of flights from 18 March to 28 March 2026. These schedules have been enhanced to give more flexibility to passengers wishing to travel.

To book these flights and for the latest flight updates, please visit the Qatar Airways website or App, or contact a travel agent.

Passengers who currently hold a confirmed booking on a flight to one of the destinations listed in the new schedule will be contacted with new flight information. Please be sure to check the Qatar Airways website or app and ensure your contact details are correct and updated. As a continuing measure, please be reminded that if you have a confirmed booking with a travel date between 28 February and 28 March 2026, you are eligible for two complimentary date changes to a new travel date up to 30 April 2026 when rebooking on flights operated by Qatar Airways, or refund of the unused ticket value

To view the new Qatar schedule click here.