Ranelagh activists withdraw judicial review application against Dublin’s MetroLink

Activists have withdrawn a judicial review application against Dublin’s MetroLink project following mediation. The challenge came from Dartmouth Square locals near the planned Charlemont stop. Withdrawal avoids potential delays of up to three years for the 18.8km rail line.

MetroLink plans connection from Charlemont to Swords Estuary via Dublin Airport. Timelines target mid-2030s completion without further objections. Government commits dedicated funding and establishes a delivery body.

Officials welcome the resolution for project certainty. Procurement steps begin next year. The line supports housing development and public transport improvements.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien shared “a mediation process has resulted in an early Christmas present for us all. Today’s announcement means we now have a clean planning decision which will give everyone the certainty needed about next steps.”

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Jack Chambers shared that MetroLink would support the delivery of thousands of new homes.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland shared “This resolution avoids the need for a full High Court hearing and provides important certainty for the delivery of MetroLink, a nationally significant public transport project.”