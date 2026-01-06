Trending
Rare Snail threatens Trump Doonbeg resort expansion plans

Environmental lobbyists are objected to planning applications for upgrades at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg including a ballroom. 

The group has cited a 2000 High Court settlement requiring favourable conservation status for the protected Vertigo angustior snail. Recent surveys showed snail numbers in decline on site. Consultants reported no direct impact from proposed works. The snail measures 2mm and inhabits dune areas.

Tony Lowes of Friends of the Irish Environment shared “the Trump family appears to regard a court order as “nothing but a piece of paper.”

