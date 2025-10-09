Michelin Key awards for record 19 Irish hotels (two 3-stars & five 2-stars)

Gwendal Poullennec International Michelin Guide Director

Ireland’s hotel Michelin Key award winners has increased to 19 in 2025 from 14 the previous year, amongst 7,000 global hotels to be awarded the distinction by the French ratings group.

The Michelin Key awards, launched in April 2024, assess hotels on design, service, personality, value, and local contribution.

Two Irish hotels, Adare Manor in Co Limerick and Ballyfin Demesne in Co Laois, retained their Three-Key Michelin distinctions in 2025.

Ashford Castle in Co Mayo and Park Hotel Kenmare in Co Kerry received new Two-Key distinctions, joining Cashel Palace, Sheen Falls Lodge, and The Merrion.

Eight hotels retained their One-Key status, with Regency House in Belfast newly awarded a One-Key distinction.

Three Keys:

Adare Manor, Co Limerick

Ballyfin Demesne, Co Laois

Two Keys:

Ashford Castle, Co Mayo

Cashel Palace, Co Tipperary

Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry

Sheen Falls Lodge, Co Kerry

The Merrion, Co Dublin

One Key:

Castlemartyr Resort, Co Cork

Dromoland Castle, Co Clare

Dylan, Co Dublin

Gregans Castle Hotel, Co Clare

The Killarney Park, Co Kerry

No. 1 Pery Square, Co Limerick

Regency House, Belfast

The Victoria, Co Kerry

Wilder Townhouse, Co Dublin

