Michelin Key awards for record 19 Irish hotels (two 3-stars & five 2-stars)

Ireland’s hotel Michelin Key award winners has increased to 19 in 2025 from 14 the previous year, amongst 7,000 global hotels to be awarded the distinction by the French ratings group.
The Michelin Key awards, launched in April 2024, assess hotels on design, service, personality, value, and local contribution.
Two Irish hotels, Adare Manor in Co Limerick and Ballyfin Demesne in Co Laois, retained their Three-Key Michelin distinctions in 2025.
Ashford Castle in Co Mayo and Park Hotel Kenmare in Co Kerry received new Two-Key distinctions, joining Cashel Palace, Sheen Falls Lodge, and The Merrion.
Eight hotels retained their One-Key status, with Regency House in Belfast newly awarded a One-Key distinction.
Three Keys:
- Adare Manor, Co Limerick
- Ballyfin Demesne, Co Laois
Two Keys:
- Ashford Castle, Co Mayo
- Cashel Palace, Co Tipperary
- Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry
- Sheen Falls Lodge, Co Kerry
- The Merrion, Co Dublin
One Key:
- Castlemartyr Resort, Co Cork
- Dromoland Castle, Co Clare
- Dylan, Co Dublin
- Gregans Castle Hotel, Co Clare
- The Killarney Park, Co Kerry
- No. 1 Pery Square, Co Limerick
- Regency House, Belfast
- The Victoria, Co Kerry
- Wilder Townhouse, Co Dublin