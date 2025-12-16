Record 9.2m international flight seats to Spain in December 2025

Airlines have programmed a record 9.2m seats on international flights to and from Spain for December 2025, up 5.4pc compared to the previous year.

Turespaña data indicates a robust winter demand across Spanish destinations, despite Ryanair’s decision to cut seats.

The growth in capacity supported hospitality sectors during the holiday period, with major carriers boosting options for travellers seeking winter sun, cultural experiences and festive breaks in regions such as the Canary Islands and mainland cities.