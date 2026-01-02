Record number of Irish deaths abroad reported to Department of Foreign Affairs in 2025

The Department of Foreign Affairs recorded its highest ever number of deaths of Irish citizens overseas in 2025, as first reported by Travel Extra (DFA dealt with a record number of Irish deaths abroad in 2025)

Consular assistance cases reached 1,981, the figures mark a fourth consecutive year of increase. More than one-in-five new cases involve deaths abroad, while prisoner cases surge by 48pc and mental health issues rise by 13pc.

In the previous year, the department handled 1,858 cases, but demand grew sharply in 2025 across categories including missing persons, serious injuries, arrests and victims of crime. Support was extended to citizens affected by crises in the Middle East, though these cases remain separate from the main statistics.

Staff at embassies and headquarters provided round-the-clock help, including authentication of 59,000 documents and issuance of over 2,400 civil letters for marriages abroad.

During 2025, the department responded to multiple global crises triggered by conflict, political instability and extreme weather events. Evacuations continued from Gaza, while departures from Iran and Israel were assisted. A small number of Irish citizens and dependents still remain in Gaza, with ongoing advocacy efforts in place.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Helen McEntee shared “The safety and wellbeing of Irish citizens overseas is central to the consular work of the department. I want to pay tribute to the hardworking staff in our embassies and consulates around the world who, alongside the team based in the Department’s headquarters in Dublin, provide round-the-clock assistance to our citizens. I urge everyone travelling this winter to visit www.ireland.ie/TravelWise for the most up-to-date travel and consular advice.”