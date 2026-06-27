MORE record temperatures as Europe’s heatwave moves east: a country by country guide

The heatwave shattered numerous temperature records across Europe.

France recorded its hottest day on record on 24 June with a national average of 30.0 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures rose up to 43.8 degrees Celsius in Pulluau in western France.

Poland faces considerably increased risk of wildfires due to low May rainfall.

Temperatures could locally reach even 41 degrees Celsius in western Poland.

Europe continues to experience an intense late June heatwave that has moved eastward. Record temperatures have caused authorities to issue health warnings across multiple countries as the heat dome shifts from western to central and eastern Europe. Impacts include increased deaths, hospitalisations, infrastructure strain and wildfire risks, with vulnerable groups most affected.

Highest temperatures recorded in this period include 44.3 degrees Celsius in Pissos, France on 23 June, 41.3 degrees Celsius in Saarbrücken, Germany on 26 June, and peaks above 42 degrees Celsius in parts of Spain such as Bilbao at 42.7 degrees Celsius. England broke its June record with 36.9 degrees Celsius in Wattisham, Suffolk. France reported a national average of 30.0 degrees Celsius on 24 June, its hottest day on record.

France has seen temperatures up to 43.8 degrees Celsius in Pulluau and overnight lows of 22 degrees Celsius. Officials reported dozens of heat related deaths including drownings and impacts on children and the elderly, alongside school closures, cancelled events and rail disruptions from track expansion.

Spain endured highs above 40 degrees Celsius in many inland areas with over 200 heat attributed deaths confirmed since the start of the wave. Wildfire risks rose due to dry conditions and low rainfall.

England issued red extreme heat warnings for several days with the June record broken on consecutive days. Hospitals declared critical incidents due to surging demand.

Italy has placed multiple cities including Rome, Florence and Milan under red alerts with five confirmed heat related deaths and power strains from air conditioning demand.

Germany recorded 41.3 degrees Celsius in Saarbrücken with forecasts of 40 degrees Celsius or higher as the heat moved east. Officials warned of infrastructure damage and health risks.

Poland is bracing for record breaking heat with temperatures potentially reaching 41 degrees Celsius in the west and 39 degrees Celsius in Warsaw. Authorities issued nationwide warnings, highlighted wildfire risks due to low May rainfall, and reported rises in deaths and hospitalisations.

Other countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Austria, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary and the Balkans faced similar extremes with highs in the high 30s to low 40s degrees Celsius. Health services reported surges in emergency calls and authorities advised reduced outdoor activity during peak hours. The heatwave is set to continue affecting central and eastern Europe into the weekend.