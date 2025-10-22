Riviera Travel launches long-haul tours for Irish holidaymakers in 2026-27

Carrie Day

Riviera Travel launches long-haul tours for Irish holidaymakers, available for 2026 and 2027 departures.

Signature tours offer small groups (22 guests) with immersive experiences in India, Sri Lanka, and the Mekong. Classic tours, with 36 guests, cover South Africa, Japan, and Morocco, with a 10pc discount for 2027 bookings by 21st November 2025.

Complimentary upgrades include room upgrades in Sri Lanka and a cooking class in Morocco for 2026 departures. The Mekong river cruise is Riviera’s first long-haul river offering for Irish clients.

Vicky Billing of Riviera

Vicky Billing shared: “Launching long-haul tours from Ireland represents a significant milestone for Riviera.”

Carrie Day shared: “It’s exciting to bring Riviera’s award-winning long-haul tours to Ireland for the first time.”