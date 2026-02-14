Riviera Travel launches Valentine’s trade incentive for agents

Riviera Travel confirmed a one-week Valentine’s incentive for registered travel agents running from 9 to 16 February 2026.

Every booking made during the period enters agents into a draw to win a €200 voucher for The Ivy Asia. Agents logging bookings in The Riviera Vault via Riviera Explorer receive an instant prize and double their draw entries.

The promotion rewards agents alongside the ongoing Riviera Vault scheme offering instant rewards such as vouchers and hampers. The incentive aims to express appreciation for agents’ support during the Valentine’s period.

Carrie Day shared “Valentines is the perfect time to show our valued travel agent partners some extra love and appreciation for all their hard work. Alongside the fantastic rewards offered through the vault, we wanted to introduce something rewarding and fun. Giving agents the chance to double their entries for the Ivy Asia voucher is just a small gesture of saying thank you for their ongoing support.”