Temperatures to reach 30°C on Thursday – Met Éirreann

Daytime temperatures exceed 25°C with possible 30°C on 25 June 2026.

Night-time temperatures stay above 15°C during the warm spell.

Thunderstorms may cause sudden surface water flooding.

Public advised to stay hydrated and avoid peak heat hours.

Water safety remains relevant for coastal walks and family beach visits.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning as high temperatures take place across Ireland. Daytime temperatures exceed 25°C with values possibly reaching 30°C on Thursday 25 June 2026. Night-time conditions remain mild and humid with temperatures above 15°C.

The National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management coordinates with stakeholders for the period from 23 June to 26 June 2026. Thunderstorms are possible particularly on Thursday and may lead to sudden surface water flooding. Public health advice includes staying in the shade, drinking fluids and applying sunscreen.

Water safety organisations are reminingd people of risks during land-based activities near water.

Keith Leonard shared “The public should plan ahead, keep up to date with Met Éireann forecasts and warnings, and take appropriate precautions in relation to heat, water safety, thunderstorms and the possibility of localised flooding.”