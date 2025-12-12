Riviera Travel has launched its “Primed for Peaks” module providing campaign assets, selling tips, and booking guidance for the travel trade.

Agents can access resources for peak season sales and the first five Irish travel professionals to complete the programme can win €50 One4All voucher. The platform is designed to support trade partners during the busy booking period.

Carrie Day, Country Manager Ireland shared “We understand the value of the peak sales season for our Irish trade partners, and we’re dedicated to supporting their success. With the ‘Primed for Peaks’ module, all of the necessary tools are brought together in one place, making it easier than ever for our agents to plan ahead and optimise bookings during this high-demand period.”