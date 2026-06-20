Riyadh air granted permit for US operations

Riyadh Air obtained tentative approval for US flights.

The airline started Riyadh to London Heathrow services on 10 June.

The permit covers both scheduled and charter operations.

US destinations remain unannounced at this stage.

The carrier is expanding its long-haul network from Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh Air has secured a tentative US foreign air carrier permit from the Department of Transportation. The approval authorises scheduled and charter flights to the United States. The Saudi airline launched its first scheduled service on the Riyadh to London Heathrow route on 10 June 2026.

Riyadh Air has not yet confirmed its initial US destinations. The permit represents a key step in the carrier’s international expansion plans. The airline continues to build its long-haul network from its Riyadh base.