Eoghan Corry with Rory King of Rory's Travel Club, World Travel Market 2025 in Excel, London

Rory’s Travel Club secures multi-million investment for London expansion

  • Rory’s Travel Club secured multi-million euro backing from Martin Property Group family.
  • The investment targeted expansion into London and additional markets.
  • Founder Rory King aged 33 drove the growth strategy.
  • The company sought global brand status in three to five years
  • Derry family investment supported the travel club’s ambitions

Rory’s Travel Club founded by Rory King received multi-million euro investment from family members involved in the Martin Property Group in Derry. 

The funding supported ambitions to expand into London and launch in other markets. Rory King aged 33 aimed to transform the travel club into a global brand within three to five years. 

The company plans accelerated growth with the financial boost. Over 4pc of Ireland’s population have subscribed to Rory’s travel club, a model which involves dispersing offers of tripa dn hotels by email each week with special offers for a €10 annual subscription. 

