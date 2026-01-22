Rory’s Travel Club secures multi-million investment for London expansion

Rory’s Travel Club secured multi-million euro backing from Martin Property Group family.

Rory’s Travel Club founded by Rory King received multi-million euro investment from family members involved in the Martin Property Group in Derry.

The funding supported ambitions to expand into London and launch in other markets. Rory King aged 33 aimed to transform the travel club into a global brand within three to five years.

The company plans accelerated growth with the financial boost. Over 4pc of Ireland’s population have subscribed to Rory’s travel club, a model which involves dispersing offers of tripa dn hotels by email each week with special offers for a €10 annual subscription.