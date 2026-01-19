Royal Caribbean adjusts Symphony of the Seas Nassau itinerary due to speed restrictions

Royal Caribbean International modified the itinerary of a Symphony of the Seas cruise departing PortMiami on 15 February 2026.

The change complies with safe speed restrictions during the sailing. The ship now departs Nassau at 4:30 PM instead of 6:00 PM. The remainder of the itinerary stays unchanged with visits to St Maarten and St Thomas plus three full days of cruising. The seven-night Eastern Caribbean sailing features Nassau Philipsburg and Charlotte Amalie.

The cruise line automatically reschedules affected pre-paid shore excursions booked through the company. Any tour that cannot be reaccommodated receives cancellation and refund to the original payment method within 14 business days. Shore excursions remain available for booking via the My Royal Cruise webpage and app. The adjustment ensures smooth sailing operations. Symphony of the Seas sails winter Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries from PortMiami.

Aurora Yera-Rodriguez AVP of Guest Experiences Royal Caribbean shared “As part of our ongoing itinerary planning process we’ve modified our upcoming sailing. To maintain smooth sailing and comply with safe speed restrictions during our cruise we’ve adjusted our departure time from Nassau.”