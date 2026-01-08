Trending
Hydi Webb PortMiami director

Royal Caribbean and PortMiami break ground on new cruise terminal

By on Afloat, News & Knowledge
  • Groundbreaking on January 8, 2026, for Terminal G.
  • Serves Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Silversea; opens end of 2027.
  • Includes parking and transportation hub in €317m project.
  • Design optimises passenger flow and skyline integration.
  • Partnership with Miami-Dade County and contractors.

Royal Caribbean Group, PortMiami, and partners will hold a groundbreaking for Cruise Terminal G on January 8, 2026. The LEED-certified facility will serve Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, and Silversea ships, opening by late 2027. The project includes a multi-level parking and intermodal hub.

The terminal, part of a €317m development, accommodates ships handling 7,000 passengers. Design separates passenger flows by floor to reduce congestion. Demolition of the old 1999 structure began in July 2025.

Attendees include Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, PortMiami CEO Hydi Webb, and Royal Caribbean CEO Jason Liberty. The architecture contributes to PortMiami’s skyline. It joins Terminal A, built by the company in 2018.

PortMiami shared in a written statement “The new state-of-the-art, LEED Certified facility will serve Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Silversea ships. The terminal is also said to feature an architectural design aimed at contributing to the evolving skyline of PortMiami.”

