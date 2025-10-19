Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Royal Caribbean hosts Marine Hotel Association conference on board Wonder of the Seas

Royal Caribbean hosts Marine Hotel Association conference on board Wonder of the Seas

0
By on Afloat
Caroline Pritchard director of the Marine Hotel Association
Caroline Pritchard director of the Marine Hotel Association

Marine Hotel Association Symposium at Sea is being hosted by Royal Caribbean on board Wonder of the Seas from PortMiami on a three-night trip.

Participants include procurement executives from food, beverage, hotel, supply chain and logistics at Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, MSC Group and Virgin Voyages.

Activities feature panel sessions, one-on-one business meetings with all attending cruise lines, cocktail parties, hosted dinners and behind-the-scenes access.

Vessel management firms Apollo and Anglo-Eastern, covering over 40 cruise ships in purchasing, crewing and logistics, join the event.

Wonder of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s fifth Oasis-class ship built in 2022, visits Nassau and CocoCay before returning to Miami on October 20, 2025.

See also  Newbuild ferry for Belfast-Heysham route Stena Connecta named in China

Marine Hotel Association shared: “The niche event will bring together decision-making procurement executives in food and beverage, hotel, supply chain, logistics and more from multiple cruise lines, along with a select group of vendors.”

Related posts:

Anne CadwalladerJUST BACK FROM: A Nile river cruise, Alive on the Nile with Anne Cadwallader Charles Bud Darr CEO of CLIACruise Lines begin emailing customers about Hawaii’s new 11pc passenger tax Figen Ayan president of MedcruiseMedCruise General Assembly concludes in Šibenik RE Waydelich from CroisiEuropeCroisiEurope announces paddlewheel cruise itineraries on the Seine
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.