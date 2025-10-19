Royal Caribbean hosts Marine Hotel Association conference on board Wonder of the Seas

Caroline Pritchard director of the Marine Hotel Association

Marine Hotel Association Symposium at Sea is being hosted by Royal Caribbean on board Wonder of the Seas from PortMiami on a three-night trip.

Participants include procurement executives from food, beverage, hotel, supply chain and logistics at Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, MSC Group and Virgin Voyages.

Activities feature panel sessions, one-on-one business meetings with all attending cruise lines, cocktail parties, hosted dinners and behind-the-scenes access.

Vessel management firms Apollo and Anglo-Eastern, covering over 40 cruise ships in purchasing, crewing and logistics, join the event.

Wonder of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s fifth Oasis-class ship built in 2022, visits Nassau and CocoCay before returning to Miami on October 20, 2025.

Marine Hotel Association shared: “The niche event will bring together decision-making procurement executives in food and beverage, hotel, supply chain, logistics and more from multiple cruise lines, along with a select group of vendors.”