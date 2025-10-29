Royal Caribbean Increases guidance on back of booming sales

Jason Liberty of Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Group has reported Q3 2025 Adjusted EPS of $5.75, exceeding guidance from strong demand and lower costs.

Full year Adjusted EPS guidance raised to $15.58-$15.63, up 32pc year-over-year. Q3 Net Yields rose 2.8pc as-reported, load factor 112pc, revenues $5.1 billion, Adjusted EBITDA $2.3 billion.

The 2026 EPS expected with $17 handle via moderate yields, cost controls, capital allocation. Q4 capacity up 10.3pc with Star of the Seas and Celebrity Xcel; Net Yields up 2.6-3.1pc.

Jason Liberty shared: “looking ahead, we see strong momentum across our portfolio of brands and the differentiated experiences that they provide as consumers continue to prioritise vacations. Goday’s announcement of the new Royal Beach Club Santorini, opening in 2026, reflects our vision to redefine how the world vacations and increases our land-based destination portfolio from two to eight by 2028. We continue to see strong momentum across our business, powered by accelerated demand, growing loyalty, and guest satisfaction that is at all-time highs.