Royal Caribbean reveals new dining experiences for Legend of the Seas (from record 28 options)

The Legend of the Seas (debuting July 2026) is the third ship in Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class. It features a record-breaking 28 dining destinations, including brand-new immersive experiences and returning fan favourites across eight distinct neighbourhoods.

New to the fleet, Royal Railway, Legend Station will offer a five-course expedition inspired by Marco Polo’s travels and Hollywoodland Supper Club which draws inspiration from the golden age of Hollywood with multi-course dishes.

AquaDome Market will feature six stands including Cajun Kitchen and Adobo. Familiar options included Surfside Eatery, Chops Grille, and Izumi in the Park.

New & Immersive Dining Debuts

Royal Railway Legend Station: A five-course immersive dining adventure set inside a train car inspired by the Silk Routes, using technology and storytelling to take guests through ancient cultures.

Hollywoodland Supper Club: A glamorous venue inspired by the golden age of cinema (1910s–1950s). It offers a multi-course dinner paired with sultry jazz and “movie star-level” cocktails.

AquaDome Market:

This global food hall is updated for Legend with five brand-new stalls:

Cajun Kitchen: Bayou-inspired bites.

Adobo: Mexican-inspired flavours.

La Española: Spanish tapas.

Seoulmate: Umami-rich Korean dishes.

Simply Pressed: Fresh-squeezed juices and smoothies.

Crème de la Crêpe: French crepes (returning favourite).

Complimentary Dining all inclusive)

Main Dining Room: Rotating three-course menus with global themes ranging from Jamaica to Jaipur.

Windjammer Marketplace: The signature buffet offering 24 global cuisines.

Surfside Eatery: The first buffet dedicated specifically to families with young children.

Pearl Café: 24-hour stop for sandwiches, salads, and coffee with sweeping ocean views.

Other casual spots: Sorrento’s (around-the-clock pizza), Park Café (deli classics like the Royal Kümmelweck), and El Loco Fresh (made-to-order tacos and burritos).

Specialty Dining

Extra Cost elevated experiences requiring a surcharge or part of a dining package: