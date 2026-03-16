Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»RTÉ to screen two part Ryanair documentary starting tonight at 9.30pm
Aisling Browne

RTÉ to screen two part Ryanair documentary starting tonight at 9.30pm

0
By on News & Knowledge

RTÉ is to screen two part Ryanair documentary starting tonight, called Turbulence – The Story of Ryanair.

The series charts Ryanair’s journey from a single-route airline in 1985 to a major European carrier. The first flight departs from Waterford Airport on 8 July 1985. 

The episodes will feature commentators such as Travel Extra’s Eoghan Corry’s and former TD and broadcaster Ivan Yates, former staff, and family members of co-founder Christy Ryan.

Aisling Browne shared “When we gathered the archive to tell the story of Ryanair’s first flight in 1985, I was struck by how different Ireland is today — how unrecognisable our day‑to‑day experience is compared with the economic and social stagnation of the time.”

See also  Saint Patrick’s Festival After Dark gets under way in Dublin

Related posts:

Laura Pena director of the Spanish Tourist Board in DublinIrish visits to Spain up 7pc in January continuing record surge to double pre-pandemic levels Tony Lane CEO of Visit USA DublinUS records 29,285 visits from Ireland in January, down 5.8pc Luke Farajallah CEO of LoganairLoganair to commence Dublin-Jersey 2w on June 1 Donald TrumpGREAT SADNESS as Trump sanctions drive CUBA’s tourism industry to the brink
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.