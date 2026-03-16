RTÉ to screen two part Ryanair documentary starting tonight at 9.30pm

RTÉ is to screen two part Ryanair documentary starting tonight, called Turbulence – The Story of Ryanair.

The series charts Ryanair’s journey from a single-route airline in 1985 to a major European carrier. The first flight departs from Waterford Airport on 8 July 1985.

The episodes will feature commentators such as Travel Extra’s Eoghan Corry’s and former TD and broadcaster Ivan Yates, former staff, and family members of co-founder Christy Ryan.

Aisling Browne shared “When we gathered the archive to tell the story of Ryanair’s first flight in 1985, I was struck by how different Ireland is today — how unrecognisable our day‑to‑day experience is compared with the economic and social stagnation of the time.”