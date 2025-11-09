WEDNESDAY is D-day (digital-day) for Ryanair end of printed boarding passes

Dara Brady of Ryanair

Ryanair has been notifying passengers to tell them that, from Wednesday, 12 November, paper boarding passes will cease to be recognized by the airline.

The digital pass generates in myRyanair app during check-in. Michael O’Leary claimed at a recent press conference that 90pc of 207m annual passengers already use digital. The airline is hoping to secure 100pc use of its app and that passengers will access features including Order to Seat and real-time disruption options. They say the switch will deliver faster boarding and lower paper use.

Dara Brady shared “Moving fully digital means a faster, smarter, and greener experience for passengers.”