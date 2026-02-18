Trending
Ryanair adds 11th based aircraft in Budapest, Wizz Air’s home base

Ryanair has announced the basing of an 11th aircraft at Budapest Airport for its Summer 2026 schedule. 

This move involves a US$1.1bn investment and will deliver 6.5m low-fare seats across 67 routes, including five new destinations. The expansion is supported by the Hungarian Government and is expected to sustain over 4,600 local jobs, including 330 pilot and cabin crew positions.

The record-breaking schedule reinforces Ryanair’s growth in Hungary. It provides passengers with more low-cost travel options and increased frequency. Budapest is the corporate headquarters and home base of Wizz Air where it has 19 based aircraft.

Ryanair shared in a written statement “Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (17 Feb) announced it will base an 11th aircraft at Budapest for S26, with US$1.1bn investment, 6.5m seats, 67 routes (incl. 5 new) & support for over 4,600 local jobs.”

