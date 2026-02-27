Trending
Martin Rolfe of NATS
Ryanair and NATS expect legal costs of €3.9m in compensation claim over Bank Holiday failure

Ryanair and NATS expected to incur legal costs of almost €3.9m in the first phase of the airline’s action against England’s aviation operator.

Ryanair sued NATS for €5.4m in damages due to a 2023 computer crash that caused flight chaos. The two sides submitted expected costs for the first trial under Precedent H rules, with Ryanair anticipating just over €1.6m and NATS about €2.3m. Ryanair claim the breakdown forced it to cancel 354 flights and delay 1300 more, affecting 300,000 passengers.

The airline paid more than €3.3m on care and assistance to passengers under EU legislation. Ryanair shared “The shutdown of the defendant’s automated system, and resulting traffic-flow restrictions, caused massive disruption to flights scheduled to pass through the airspace for which the defendant provided air traffic services.”

