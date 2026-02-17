Ryanair awarded €15,000 damages in flight diversion case

Dublin Circuit Court awarded Ryanair was awarded €15,000 in damages against a Dublin man whose disruptive behaviour forced a flight diversion from Dublin to Lanzarote in April 2024.

FR7124 was forced to divert to Porto, Portugal, after the unnamed passenger assaulted others and crew members on board, causing inconvenience to more than 160 passengers and six crew members. Ryanair says it is going to pursue such cases to recover costs associated with disruptions including accommodation and landing fees.

Following the incident, Ryanair reiterated its call for EU authorities to limit airport alcohol sales to two drinks per passenger to prevent similar occurrences.

Ryanair shared in a written statement “We welcome the Dublin Circuit Court’s judgement awarding €15,000 in damages against a Dublin man following the diversion of a Lanzarote flight from Dublin to Porto which was diverted due to his disruptive behaviour. This judgment reinforces the serious consequences faced by passengers who engage in disruptive behaviour which includes travel bans and offload fines, under Ryanair’s zero-tolerance policy. We hope this ruling will further deter disruptive behaviour on flights so that both passengers and crew can travel without having to deal with this reprehensible behaviour.”