Ryanair is closing 2025 with widespread capacity cuts across Europe, linking cuts to rising airport fees and new aviation taxes.

Spanish airports say they are experiencing moderated growth despite earlier airport exits form many airports and routes that were anticipated closing, such as Dublin-Santander, remain in operation. Many other routes, including several Cork routes, resume tomorrow after a six week hiatus.

The airline was careful to maintain its presence in key markets shifting its strategy shifts focus to profitable routes. Ryanair traditionally loses about €100m in the first quarter of the year (fourth financial quarter in Ryanair’s accountancy calendar), keeping loss making routes in operation in anticipation of the summer boom that lifted profits to €1.61bn last year.

Cuts also extend from Denmark and Germany to France and Belgium. December saw one million seats removed in Belgium alone. Operations were adjusted in Brussels and Charleroi, which have been disrupted by serial strikes during 2025. Arer are anticipate to continue ongoing but slower expansion in Spain with an approach balancing demand with cost pressures.

In 2026 European aviation will face other broad readjustments with passenger choices influenced by fare changes and the industry watching the evolution of the low-cost model under new pressures and a greater emphasis on efficiency.